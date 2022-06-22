RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Watkins Construction and Roofing held their groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 22 in Ridgeland.

“We purchased this building about a year and a half ago, and our employees have been separated for about that time. We want to get everybody under the same roof. From a cultural standpoint, we feel like it’s going to be very important, and it’ll help us serve our customers. So, this is an attempt to get everybody back under one roof,” explained Michael Dier, owner of Watkins Construction and Roofing.

The project was approved by the City of Ridgeland, local officials were in attendance for the groundbreaking including Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee. Assistance with the project comes from the Ridgeland, Greater Jackson, and Madison County chambers.

Peoples’ Construction company has been hired to design and build the project.

A 15,000-square-foot building is set to be built, along with an outside gazebo area for community development opportunities. The building will also feature a walk-in showroom where customers can come to pick out colors for shingles and design different materials they may want to purchase.

The goal of the project is for the facility to be user-friendly. The project is set to be completed by the fall of 2023.