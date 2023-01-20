RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wayne County attorney is the third person to be arrested in connection to a kidnapping case involving a former Ole Miss football player.

Ridgeland police responded to Chase Bank on Thursday, January 12. The victim told officers that he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.

The victim identified the suspects as 35-year-old Jerrell Powe, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, and 35-year-old Gavin Bates, of Roseville, California. They were arrested at the scene and charged with kidnapping.

The assistant police chief for the Ridgeland Police Department said attorney Cooper Leggett was also arrested around 11:00 p.m. at his home in Wayne County on Thursday, January 19. He was charged with conspiracy in connection to the kidnapping case. His bond was set at $20,000.

Powe was a former Ole Miss football player and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.