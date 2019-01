Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wayne County School District

WAYNESBORO, Miss (WJTV) - There are 'snow days' and there are 'water days', the latter is what will keep schools in Wayne County from opening on time in 2019.

The Wayne County School District says school will start on Thursday, January 3rd two hours later and again on Friday, January 4th.

K-8 schools will start at 9:05 and the high school will start at 9:30 am.

Faculty and staff will have normal working hours.