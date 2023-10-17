JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson community is grieving the loss of a Jackson State University (JSU) student, who was killed during a weekend shooting.

Jason Burns, the father of Jaylen Burns, said his son was always willing to help those in need and was trying to stop a fight when his life was cut short.

Burns said Jaylen was a natural-born leader from a young age, holding a 4.6 GPA through high school. He was also routinely active in his community.

Hailing from Chicago, Jaylen’s father said his son passed on going to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, to attend Jackson State. Burns said his son fell in love with the culture and university.

Now, Burns just wants to bring his son back home.

“We just don’t understand. I’ve been getting messages from people here in Jackson that came in contact with them. You know, Jaylen, you just… you know, he was, you know, a great kid. He was a born leader,” said Burns.

Jaylen was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on JSU’s campus on Sunday, October 15.

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Jaylen Burns (Courtesy: Burns Family)

Acting JSU President Dr. Elayne Haynes-Anthony said in a video statement on Tuesday that the matter is still under investigation. The university is asking anyone with information about the case to contact the JSU Department of Public Safety at (601) 979-2580.

A balloon release in Jaylen’s honor will be held on JSU’s campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.