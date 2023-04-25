SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The death of a D’Lo pastor in Jackson may be connected to an escapee from the Hinds County Detention Center.

According to Jackson police, the suspect in the death of 61-year-old Anthony Watts matched the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington. Arrington and three other detainees escaped from the detention center over the weekend.

Church members at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo said they’re deeply saddened by the death of Watts.

“We are all in some sort of grief moment, but we know that God has the upper hand. We cast all of our cares upon him because he cares for everything that we have to go through, we have to deal with, even in this,” stated Reverend Carl Burton, associate pastor at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.

“Reverend Watts was a person that loved everyone. He didn’t meet no stranger. He would help you, do anything he could for you. He just loved everyone, and we loved him,” said Vivan Ross, a church member.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the detainees can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).