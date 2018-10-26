A church ministry has plans to turn a decades old building into a new center -- We Will Go
Now is buying a huge piece of property with plans to renovate it.
with more details and how they hope it inspires others to
stay local.
You've probably seen this piece of property which includes the grocery store on the corner of Monument and Farish streets it dates
back to the 1940's -- It comes with a 200-thousand dollar price tag--according to We Will Go Pastor
Amy Lancaster but the difference it will make, will be priceless.
We Will Go has been in Downtown Jackson for about 14 years
and look at what they've done to this place.
Pastor Amy Lancaster says they've serve about 400 families a month
people can learn wood working --and folks even get paid for it -- the art is sold in their coffee shop that was once
a bar. and this is the Former YMCA -- now a place people can get clothing -- . at this basketball court it's the same one from 1947-- just needed some sprucing up.
Amy Lancaster
Pastor
We Will Go
"one of our prayers is that more and more people and there are a lot of people who love the city and have not left and are not gonna
leave and are invested in the city and care about teh city and care about the kids all of it -- so our prayers are to see more
and more people go I can do that -- I can reach that neighborhood -- I could live on that corner -- we live on the corner of
Cody and blair."
Zachary Oliver needed to use the internet so he could apply to college and was welcomed in. His experience here has been life-changing. And We Will Go is also what made him turn to faith.
Zachary Oliver
Jackson resident
"I've been to prison since me giving the lord a chance i've been feeling more peaceful within myself."
Lancaster says to reach even more people they are expanding
"by adding this location here that will make four locations for we will go."
We Will Go will close on the building next week and have a dedication for the property on Wednesday.
and that's how We Will Go Ministries on Farish STreet is making a difference in the community in the studio Jade Bulecza WJTV .