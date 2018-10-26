JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)--A church ministry has plans to turn a decades old building into a new center -- We Will Go is buying a huge piece of property with plans to renovate it.

WTJV 12's Jade Bulecza joins us here in the studio with more details and how they hope it inspires others to stay local.

You've probably seen this piece of property which includes the grocery store on the corner of Monument and Farish streets. It dates back to the 1940's. It comes with a $200,000 price tag, according to We Will Go Pastor Amy Lancaster but the difference it will make, will be priceless.

We Will Go has been in Downtown Jackson for about 14 years and look at what they've done to this place.

Pastor Amy Lancaster says they've serve about 400 families a month.

People can learn wood-working and folks even get paid for it. The art is sold in their coffee shop that was once a bar, and this is the Former YMCA now a place people can get clothing at this basketball court it's the same one from 1947 just needed some sprucing up.

Zachary Oliver needed to use the internet so he could apply to college and was welcomed in. His experience here has been life-changing. And We Will Go is also what made him turn to faith.

We Will Go will close on the building next week and have a dedication for the property on Wednesday.

That's how We Will Go Ministries on Farish Street is making a difference in the community.