Weapon goes off on Hinds Community College Campus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - There was an incident involving a weapon and two students at the Hinds Community College on March 4.

According to the college, two students were sitting in a parked car on the Raymond campus when a weapon discharged.

According to a release, the incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.

Both students have been removed from the campus.

The college did not indicate if they were suspended from school.

A college spokesperson says at no time students were in danger.

They believe it was an isolated incident.