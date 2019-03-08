Weapon goes off on Hinds Community College Campus
Two students removed from the Raymond campus
RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - There was an incident involving a weapon and two students at the Hinds Community College on March 4.
According to the college, two students were sitting in a parked car on the Raymond campus when a weapon discharged.
According to a release, the incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.
Both students have been removed from the campus.
The college did not indicate if they were suspended from school.
A college spokesperson says at no time students were in danger.
They believe it was an isolated incident.