Weapon goes off on Hinds Community College Campus

Two students removed from the Raymond campus

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 04:10 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 04:10 PM CST

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - There was an incident involving a weapon and two students at the Hinds Community College on March 4. 

According to the college, two students were sitting in a parked car on the Raymond campus when a weapon discharged.

According to a release, the incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.

Both students have been removed from the campus.

The college did not indicate if they were suspended from school.

A college spokesperson says at no time students were in danger.

They believe it was an isolated incident. 

