Web Extra: WJTV 12 airs news program ‘Mississippi Insight’

The issues that affect people most – our communities, leadership (or lack thereof) and our pocketbooks. These are the things WJTV 12’s Byron Brown will be taking a look at on our new show ‘Mississippi Insight’.

Here’s a sneak peek with Mississippi Today’s Larrison Campbell, Y’all Politics’ Alan Lange along with WJTV 12’s Byron Brown and Gerald Harris. The group takes a look at the upcoming Governor’s and Attorney General’s race and delves into the more local inner workings of the race for Hinds County Sheriff.

You can catch the entire discussion on Saturday after the 10 p.m. news. Please join us.