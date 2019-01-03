Webster County Sheriff Pro Tempore appointed; Mitchell still in jail

Sheriff Mitchell pleads not guilty to 12 felony charges.

He is being accused of stealing guns and drugs, seeking sex with inmates and threatening employees if they told about the crimes.

Mitchell has been released from jail and placed on house arrest.

He has to wear an ankle monitor and must avoid contact with employees at Webster County Sheriff Department.

Trial is set for June 24.

Mitchell still remains sherriff and still being paid although someone else is running the department.

A replacement for elected Webster County Sheriff Timothy Mitchell has been appointed.

On Wednesday, circuit court judges announced Chief Deputy Andy McCants will serve as Sheriff pro tempore.

Mitchell remains in jail on 12 felony charges. He was arrested December 19, 2018 for allegedly having sex with inmates, threatening staff, and other gun related crimes.

His bond is set at $400,000.

McCants will serve as Sheriff pro tempore for the rest of Mitchell’s term, which has one year left.



But if the charges are dropped, Mitchell would return as sheriff.