MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – March 1, 2023, marks nine years since the disappearance of Myra Lewis. She was two-years-old when she disappeared in Madison County.

Authorities said Myra went missing from her Camden home on March 1, 2014. She was last seen by family members playing outside her home between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last wearing white or khaki pants, a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, and pink tennis shoes.

She was not found after law enforcement spent days searching for her. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Myra.

Myra Lewis in 2014.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. (Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about Myra can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-859-2345, the Jackson FBI at 601-948-5000, or submit an anonymous tip here.