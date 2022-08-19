JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven

This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a kid’s jump zone, baby alligators and more. The event will be held at the Lincoln Civic Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for 6 and under.

2022 Mississippi Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson

This free event will feature over 40 panels, book signings, over 170 authors and more. The day will be packed with events at the State Capitol Building.

Whiskey Myers performance – Saturday – Brandon

See this country band in concert at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $24 each. Shane Smith and the Saints and The Weathered Souls will also perform.

Ti-Key City: Revenge of the Zombie – Saturday – Vicksburg

Grab your best tropical shirt and sip on a tiki cocktail at Key City Brewing Co. Enjoy a line-up of tiki cocktails and beers.

Mystery Dinner Theatre – Saturday – Ridgeland

Enjoy a three-course meal while solving a mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance at Anjou Restaurant.

Mississippi Braves vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos – Saturday & Sunday – Pearl

Watch the Mississippi Braves play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. There will be post-game fireworks on Saturday and Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day on Sunday.

Jamey Johnson performance – Sunday – Brandon

Hear some country music at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $25 each. Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley will also perform.

Pine Belt:

Zoostock – Friday – Hattiesburg

Hang loose while enjoying 1960s-inspired drinks at the Hattiesburg Zoo. This event will feature drinks, food, sweets, a DJ, a splash pad of foam and more. Tickets are $10 if bought online in advance or $15 at the gate.

Denim and Diamonds – Friday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy live music, raffles, live auctions, silent auctions and more. The event will benefit Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center.

Wine Down Downtown – Friday – Laurel

Shop and sip wine as you wander through downtown Laurel. Over 30 downtown restaurants and merchants will be participating.

The Avenues-Wide Yard Sale – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Browse this neighborhood-wide yard sale in Hattiesburg. Be sure to check out the map of registered yard sales.