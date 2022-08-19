JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven

  • This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a kid’s jump zone, baby alligators and more. The event will be held at the Lincoln Civic Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for 6 and under.

2022 Mississippi Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson

  • This free event will feature over 40 panels, book signings, over 170 authors and more. The day will be packed with events at the State Capitol Building.

Whiskey Myers performance – Saturday – Brandon

  • See this country band in concert at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $24 each. Shane Smith and the Saints and The Weathered Souls will also perform.

Ti-Key City: Revenge of the Zombie – Saturday – Vicksburg

  • Grab your best tropical shirt and sip on a tiki cocktail at Key City Brewing Co. Enjoy a line-up of tiki cocktails and beers.

Mystery Dinner Theatre – Saturday – Ridgeland

  • Enjoy a three-course meal while solving a mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance at Anjou Restaurant.

Mississippi Braves vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos – Saturday & Sunday – Pearl

  • Watch the Mississippi Braves play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. There will be post-game fireworks on Saturday and Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day on Sunday.

Jamey Johnson performance – Sunday – Brandon

  • Hear some country music at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $25 each. Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley will also perform.

Pine Belt:

Zoostock – Friday – Hattiesburg

  • Hang loose while enjoying 1960s-inspired drinks at the Hattiesburg Zoo. This event will feature drinks, food, sweets, a DJ, a splash pad of foam and more. Tickets are $10 if bought online in advance or $15 at the gate.

Denim and Diamonds – Friday – Hattiesburg

  • Enjoy live music, raffles, live auctions, silent auctions and more. The event will benefit Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center.

Wine Down Downtown – Friday – Laurel

  • Shop and sip wine as you wander through downtown Laurel. Over 30 downtown restaurants and merchants will be participating.

The Avenues-Wide Yard Sale – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Browse this neighborhood-wide yard sale in Hattiesburg. Be sure to check out the map of registered yard sales.