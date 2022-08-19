JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven
- This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a kid’s jump zone, baby alligators and more. The event will be held at the Lincoln Civic Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids and free for 6 and under.
2022 Mississippi Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson
- This free event will feature over 40 panels, book signings, over 170 authors and more. The day will be packed with events at the State Capitol Building.
Whiskey Myers performance – Saturday – Brandon
- See this country band in concert at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $24 each. Shane Smith and the Saints and The Weathered Souls will also perform.
Ti-Key City: Revenge of the Zombie – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Grab your best tropical shirt and sip on a tiki cocktail at Key City Brewing Co. Enjoy a line-up of tiki cocktails and beers.
Mystery Dinner Theatre – Saturday – Ridgeland
- Enjoy a three-course meal while solving a mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance at Anjou Restaurant.
Mississippi Braves vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos – Saturday & Sunday – Pearl
- Watch the Mississippi Braves play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. There will be post-game fireworks on Saturday and Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day on Sunday.
Jamey Johnson performance – Sunday – Brandon
- Hear some country music at the Brandon Amphitheater. Ticket prices start at $25 each. Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley will also perform.
Pine Belt:
Zoostock – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Hang loose while enjoying 1960s-inspired drinks at the Hattiesburg Zoo. This event will feature drinks, food, sweets, a DJ, a splash pad of foam and more. Tickets are $10 if bought online in advance or $15 at the gate.
Denim and Diamonds – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Enjoy live music, raffles, live auctions, silent auctions and more. The event will benefit Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center.
Wine Down Downtown – Friday – Laurel
- Shop and sip wine as you wander through downtown Laurel. Over 30 downtown restaurants and merchants will be participating.
The Avenues-Wide Yard Sale – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Browse this neighborhood-wide yard sale in Hattiesburg. Be sure to check out the map of registered yard sales.