JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood
- Get excited for a silent auction, premier and live auction. A foster family and youth will share a heartwarming story about beating the odds of becoming homeless. There will be fellowship and entertainment, as well. Don’t forget to purchase tickets.
August Taste of Vicksburg – Friday – Vicksburg
- Learn about the history of Vicksburg over lunch. This event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Red Brick Roads 2022 – Friday & Saturday – Clinton
- This festival is an outdoor concert and artist showcase that will be held in Olde Towne Clinton. Expect local artists, food, a home brew competition and a talent competition.
Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip – Friday & Saturday – Vicksburg
- Enjoy a weekend of fiber crafts including knitting, crocheting, spinning and related crafts such as weaving and dyeing yarn. This event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi Car Show – Saturday – Jackson
- This open car show will benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Mississippi. There will be raffles, vendors, a kid zone, live music and more at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Pine Belt:
Barks After Dark Adoption Event – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Hang out with adoptable pets from Southern Pines Animal Shelter during the Clear the Shelter weekend. There will be various adoption specials throughout the event.
5th Annual Show Up and Show Out – Saturday – Laurel
- Experience live music, burnouts, door prizes, a raffle and more. The event will be held at Bumper’s Drive-in.
HCAC August Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Explore local art and support small businesses this Saturday at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.
Exhibition Family Day – Saturday – Laurel
- Have fun with fiber arts, create quilt inspired crafts and participate in scavenger hunts at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
HattiesDrag: Back to School – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Kick off the beginning of the new semester with the first HattiesDrag show of the school year at the Thirsty Hippo.