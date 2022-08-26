JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood

Get excited for a silent auction, premier and live auction. A foster family and youth will share a heartwarming story about beating the odds of becoming homeless. There will be fellowship and entertainment, as well. Don’t forget to purchase tickets.

August Taste of Vicksburg – Friday – Vicksburg

Learn about the history of Vicksburg over lunch. This event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Red Brick Roads 2022 – Friday & Saturday – Clinton

This festival is an outdoor concert and artist showcase that will be held in Olde Towne Clinton. Expect local artists, food, a home brew competition and a talent competition.

Fiber Fun in the ‘Sip – Friday & Saturday – Vicksburg

Enjoy a weekend of fiber crafts including knitting, crocheting, spinning and related crafts such as weaving and dyeing yarn. This event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi Car Show – Saturday – Jackson

This open car show will benefit Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Mississippi. There will be raffles, vendors, a kid zone, live music and more at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Pine Belt:

Barks After Dark Adoption Event – Friday – Hattiesburg

Hang out with adoptable pets from Southern Pines Animal Shelter during the Clear the Shelter weekend. There will be various adoption specials throughout the event.

5th Annual Show Up and Show Out – Saturday – Laurel

Experience live music, burnouts, door prizes, a raffle and more. The event will be held at Bumper’s Drive-in.

HCAC August Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Explore local art and support small businesses this Saturday at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.

Exhibition Family Day – Saturday – Laurel

Have fun with fiber arts, create quilt inspired crafts and participate in scavenger hunts at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.

HattiesDrag: Back to School – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Kick off the beginning of the new semester with the first HattiesDrag show of the school year at the Thirsty Hippo.