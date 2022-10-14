JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson

Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery at the Ag Museum. Everyone leaves with their own pumpkin, too!

Jayne Avenue Octoberfest – Saturday – Jackson

Join the Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association for a day of music, food and drinks, space jumps, vendors and more.

Mississippi Archaeology Expo – Saturday – Jackson

Experience the world of archaeology with games, interactives, modern tech demonstrations and more. This free event will be held on the Old Capitol Green.

It’s Fall Y’all Festival – Saturday – Brandon

Kenwood Stables will host a day of full of pumpkins, food trucks, vendors, Disney princesses, hayrides, pony rides, inflatables, music and more.

Comedian Rita Brent – Saturday – Vicksburg

Spend your evening laughing with comedian Rita Brent at the Waterview Casino.

The Black Child Book Fair – Saturday – Jackson

Black authors from across the country will join with Jackson State University’s Zeta Phi Beta Alumnae to promote Black literacy with positive books and stories.

Fall-Tastic Paint Day – Sunday – Jackson

Register now for painting with cookies and other goodies at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

Community Arts Festival – Sunday – Jackson

Join the City of Jackson for its 4th annual Community Arts Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

Princess and Pirate Party – Sunday – Vicksburg

The Vicksburg Convention Center will be turned into a fairytale land fit for any princess, pirate or other character that wishes to enter and walk the planks. Treats will be served along with crafts and other royal activities to all the children that attend.

Natchez Balloon Festival – All weekend – Natchez

Enjoy a weekend of hot-air balloons and live music in downtown Natchez.

Mississippi State Fair – All weekend – Jackson

Don’t miss your last chance to attend the 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Make sure to check out this year’s safety rules.

Pine Belt:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Friday – Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre will host this performance by Hattiesburlesque. Break out your best fishnets and red lipstick for a chance to win a costume contest.

Hellfighters USA Spectacular Fireworks Show – Saturday – Laurel

Watch a firework show at Hellfighters this weekend.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Celebrate Southern Miss’s homecoming game against Arkansas State.

Fall Flea Market and Craft Fair – Saturday – Laurel

Shop vintage, antique, boutique, crafts, handmade and more at Peddlers’ Junktion. There will also be food trucks.

Fall Festival – Saturday – Laurel

This event will feature pony rides, a pumpkin patch, an engine show, a cake walk, wagon rides, funnel cakes, farm animals, gem mining and delicious food vendors.

Hot Glass Fall Festival – Saturday & Sunday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy glassblowing demonstrations, a haunted hayride, art and music at Mohawk Steel and Glass.

Zombieburg – All weekend – Hattiesburg

Experience zombie infested woods, limited ammo, and spooky fun at the Thomley Christmas Tree Farm.