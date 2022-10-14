JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 14-16) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Pumpkin Adventure – Friday & Saturday – Jackson
- Snack on milk and cookies while taking a hayride or self-guided tour of the Heritage Center Gallery at the Ag Museum. Everyone leaves with their own pumpkin, too!
Jayne Avenue Octoberfest – Saturday – Jackson
- Join the Jayne Avenue Neighborhood Association for a day of music, food and drinks, space jumps, vendors and more.
Mississippi Archaeology Expo – Saturday – Jackson
- Experience the world of archaeology with games, interactives, modern tech demonstrations and more. This free event will be held on the Old Capitol Green.
It’s Fall Y’all Festival – Saturday – Brandon
- Kenwood Stables will host a day of full of pumpkins, food trucks, vendors, Disney princesses, hayrides, pony rides, inflatables, music and more.
Comedian Rita Brent – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Spend your evening laughing with comedian Rita Brent at the Waterview Casino.
The Black Child Book Fair – Saturday – Jackson
- Black authors from across the country will join with Jackson State University’s Zeta Phi Beta Alumnae to promote Black literacy with positive books and stories.
Fall-Tastic Paint Day – Sunday – Jackson
- Register now for painting with cookies and other goodies at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
Community Arts Festival – Sunday – Jackson
- Join the City of Jackson for its 4th annual Community Arts Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Princess and Pirate Party – Sunday – Vicksburg
- The Vicksburg Convention Center will be turned into a fairytale land fit for any princess, pirate or other character that wishes to enter and walk the planks. Treats will be served along with crafts and other royal activities to all the children that attend.
Natchez Balloon Festival – All weekend – Natchez
- Enjoy a weekend of hot-air balloons and live music in downtown Natchez.
Mississippi State Fair – All weekend – Jackson
- Don’t miss your last chance to attend the 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Make sure to check out this year’s safety rules.
Pine Belt:
The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Friday – Hattiesburg
- The Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre will host this performance by Hattiesburlesque. Break out your best fishnets and red lipstick for a chance to win a costume contest.
Hellfighters USA Spectacular Fireworks Show – Saturday – Laurel
- Watch a firework show at Hellfighters this weekend.
Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Celebrate Southern Miss’s homecoming game against Arkansas State.
Fall Flea Market and Craft Fair – Saturday – Laurel
- Shop vintage, antique, boutique, crafts, handmade and more at Peddlers’ Junktion. There will also be food trucks.
Fall Festival – Saturday – Laurel
- This event will feature pony rides, a pumpkin patch, an engine show, a cake walk, wagon rides, funnel cakes, farm animals, gem mining and delicious food vendors.
Hot Glass Fall Festival – Saturday & Sunday – Hattiesburg
- Enjoy glassblowing demonstrations, a haunted hayride, art and music at Mohawk Steel and Glass.
Zombieburg – All weekend – Hattiesburg
- Experience zombie infested woods, limited ammo, and spooky fun at the Thomley Christmas Tree Farm.