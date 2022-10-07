JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton
- Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, apparel, and more. Shoppers can enjoy live music and a number of dining options. Don’t forget to participate in the Pet Parade!
Free Women’s Self Defense Clinic – Saturday – Madison
- In memory of Eliza Fletcher, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is encouraging friends, sisters, daughters, moms, grandmothers and aunts to attend a free self defense class.
Over the River Run – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Get active with friends and family while supporting The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation.
2022 Tunnel to Towers 5KRun and Walk – Saturday – Jackson
- Wear red, white and blue while honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and supporting first responders and military.
Party in Pink Zumbathon 2022 – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Attend this free community event to honor and celebrate friends and family touched by breast cancer.
Butterfly Ball – Saturday – Jackson
- This event will feature a cocktail hour, seated dinner, live and silent auctions and a musical performance in support of Canopy Children’s Solutions.
Mississippi State Fair – All weekend – Jackson
- Enjoy the opening weekend of the 2022 Mississippi State Fair. Don’t forget to check out this year’s safety measures.
Pine Belt:
Hocus Pocus – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Get in the Halloween spirit with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theatre. Costumes are highly encouraged.
NAMIWalks Your Way Pine Belt – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Walk or run to help others get access to the mental health resources and community.
Petal Farmers’ Market – Saturday – Petal
- Shop from local vendors at Hinton Park this weekend.
Sumrall Founder’s Day – Saturday – Sumrall
- Celebrate Sumrall’s founding with vendors, food trucks, music and more.
Pine Belt Pride – All weekend – Hattiesburg
- Enjoy a comedy show, march, drag brunch and more during the final days of Pine Belt Pride.