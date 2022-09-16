JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 16-18) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Music at the Muse – Friday – Pearl

Listen to music from The Frontmen: Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Richie McDonald and Mustache The Band at a concert hosted by the City of Pearl and Hinds Community College.

McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour – Friday – Jackson

This free tour celebrates Black faith, culture, and excellence. Donations will support local families served by local Ronald McDonald Houses.

Rez Life Food Truck Frenzy – Saturday – Brandon

Eat delicious food from various food trucks while listening to live music at Lakeshore Park at the Barnett Reservoir.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Saturday – Vicksburg

Hear Blues, Rock & Roll, R&B and Soul musician Christone “Kingfish” Ingram perform at Waterview Casino. Tickets start at $30 each.

Cruizin’ Clinton Car Show – Saturday – Clinton

Fill your Saturday with cars, food, music, activities for the kids and more. Food vendors will include Dad’s Dogs, Grumpy’s Dave’s Kettle Korn, Red’s Lemonade, GatorBugs Snow Cones, Inez’s Heavenly Treats and more.

My Cousin Vinny showing – Saturday – Vicksburg

Watch “My Cousin Vinny” at the Strand Theatre.

Jackson State vs. Grambling State – Saturday – Jackson

Watch Jackson State take on Grambling State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Satdium.

Mississippi Science Fest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson

Learn about science across four museums. Food trucks will be on-site. Tickets are $10 per person.

Nature Walk at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park – Saturday – Jackson

Join this three-mile walk with the Mississippi Hiking Club. The entry fee is $2 per person.

Holiday Market of Jackson – All weekend – Jackson

Shop from over 150 merchants all weekend at the Mississippi TradeMart. Shop from gourmet foods, beauty products, gifts, trendy fashion and the newest home décor ideas.

Mississippi Braves vs. Montgomery Biscuits – All weekend – Pearl

Watch the Mississippi Braves take on the Montgomery Biscuits. There will be promotional events at each game, too. Some include an Austin Riley #13 Jersey Giveaway, Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash, Negro Leagues Tribute Night, Mega-Fireworks Show, 2021 World Series Replica Ring Giveaway and more.

Pine Belt:

Rum Under the Sun – Friday – Hattiesburg

Watch the sunset while sipping on rum and listening to Caribbean music including Reggae, Calypso, Salsa and Mambo. Guests will get to taste rum from different Caribbean islands.

Sumrall Cinema – Saturday – Sumrall

Watch a free outdoor screening of Sing 2. Food, snacks and drinks will be available to purchase.

11th Annual September Showoff Car Show – Saturday – Laurel

Celebrate Jones Family Medicine Clinic’s 20th year in healthcare. Proceeds of the event will support the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food, music and more.

Saturday Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Shop from produce, locally made goods, arts & crafts and more at this special Saturday farmers market.

Oktoberfest – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Kick off Oktoberfest at Southern Prohibition. Enjoy delicious traditional eats, music, games and more.

Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State – Saturday – Hattiesburg

The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band will present a halftime show with special guests, the All-South Marching Band.

2023 Miss Black Mississippi USA Pageant – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Watch the crowning of the 2023 Miss Black Mississippi USA State Court. Queens who are crowned at the event will compete on the national Miss Black USA stage in 2023.