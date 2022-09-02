JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 2-4) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Bert Kreisher: Fully Loaded Comedy Special – Friday – Brandon

Wind down and laugh the work week away Friday night at this comedy show. Tickets start at $35. This event will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater.

First Saturday Street Market – Saturday – Natchez

Shop from a variety of vendors and support local businesses on Saint Catherine Street. Food trucks will also be at the event.

Alcorn State vs. Stephen F. Austin – Saturday – Lorman

Don’t miss Alcorn State’s first home game of the year. Support the Braves as they return to Casem-Spinks Stadium.

Mississippi Braves vs. Tennessee Smokies – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Pearl

Don’t miss this weekend’s special Labor Day fireworks show! Friday’s game will feature the Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash. There will be post-game fireworks on Saturday and a Labor Day post-game fireworks show on Sunday.

Pine Belt:

Mississippi Made – Saturday – Laurel

Laurel Mercantile Co. will host this vendor market with artisans and makers from across the state. Shop locally-made goods like ceramics, jewelry, honey, wooden creations, hand-painted artwork, goat milk soaps, stained glass and more.

First Saturday Downtown – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy block parties, outdoor markets, gallery openings and more. Over a dozen business will participate this Saturday in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Sumrall Cinema – Saturday – Sumrall

Food, snacks and drinks will be available at this outdoor movie night event. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Southern Miss vs. Liberty – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Don’t miss the first Southern Miss home game of the year. Dress in all gold to support the Golden Eagles during this Gold Out game.

Sunday Night Laughs All White Labor Day Comedy Show – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Dress is your best all-white attire to attend this comedy show at the Jackie Dole Community Center.