JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson

This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert trucks, a plant sale and more. Proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Center.

Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State – Saturday – Jackson

Watch two Mississippi teams go head to head at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

JXN Flea – Saturday – Jackson

Bring along friends, family and pets to support local small businesses and vendors.

Hangar Hangover 2022 – Saturday – Madison

See aircrafts, war birds, cars, trucks, motorcycles and more at the Madison Air Center.

Jackson Pipe Night – Saturday – Jackson

Experience a slow smoke competition, live music, a potluck dinner, door prizes, drink and more at The Country Squire.

Pine Belt:

Live at Five/National Night Out – Friday – Hattiesburg

Two annual events, National Night Out and Live at Five, will be held together at Town Square Park. The free event will feature food vendors, music and touch-a-truck opportunities for kids.

September Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Visit the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center to shop from local art and to support small businesses.

HattiesDrag: Equinox – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy shows from multiple drag performers at the Thirsty Hippo. You must be at least 18-years-old to attend.

Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament – Saturday – Laurel

Compete in this cornhole tournament for a chance to win a cash prize and a set of cornhole boards. Proceeds of the event will go directly to the care of the animals at Laurel Animal Rescue League.