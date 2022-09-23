JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson
- This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert trucks, a plant sale and more. Proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Center.
Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State – Saturday – Jackson
- Watch two Mississippi teams go head to head at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
JXN Flea – Saturday – Jackson
- Bring along friends, family and pets to support local small businesses and vendors.
Hangar Hangover 2022 – Saturday – Madison
- See aircrafts, war birds, cars, trucks, motorcycles and more at the Madison Air Center.
Jackson Pipe Night – Saturday – Jackson
- Experience a slow smoke competition, live music, a potluck dinner, door prizes, drink and more at The Country Squire.
Pine Belt:
Live at Five/National Night Out – Friday – Hattiesburg
- Two annual events, National Night Out and Live at Five, will be held together at Town Square Park. The free event will feature food vendors, music and touch-a-truck opportunities for kids.
September Art Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Visit the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center to shop from local art and to support small businesses.
HattiesDrag: Equinox – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Enjoy shows from multiple drag performers at the Thirsty Hippo. You must be at least 18-years-old to attend.
Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament – Saturday – Laurel
- Compete in this cornhole tournament for a chance to win a cash prize and a set of cornhole boards. Proceeds of the event will go directly to the care of the animals at Laurel Animal Rescue League.