JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland

Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while supporting the Richland High School football team. The event will be held across Highway 49 from the high school.

Christmas in September – Saturday – Ridgeland

Shop Christmas early this year with the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in Ridgeland.

Weekly Racing – Saturday – Byram

Watch side-by-side racing at the Jackson Motor Speedway. Beer and concessions will be available.

Paul Smith: A Solo Show of Black and White Photography – Saturday – Flowood

Enjoy a wine and cheese opening while viewing Paul Smith’s collection of black

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – Saturday – Jackson

Have an evening of laughs at Thalia Mara Hall. Tickets start at $25. Meet and Greet tickets are also available to purchase.

Santa’s Coming to Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

Stop by Lorelei Books this weekend for stories read by Santa. Guests can also write Santa a note for him to read on his way back to the North Pole.

Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration – Saturday – Jackson

Hear some rhythm and blues with Jason and Alicia Hall Moran along with Mississippi author Linda Williams Jackson. Tickets are $25 per person. be sure to register before you go.

Pine Belt:

Downtown Brews and Bites – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Enjoy live music with craft beers and food trucks. Purchase tickets ahead of time to make sure you get a spot at this popular event.

Story Time at the Zoo – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Attend story time sessions and create crafts at the Hattiesburg Zoo this weekend.

Pork Rock Fest 2022 – Saturday – Laurel

Enjoy this free concert at Texas Pitmaster BBQ in Downtown Laurel. Enjoy food and a lineup of live entertainment.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Shop from local artists, bakers, growers and more. This farmers market is also held on Wednesdays.

Petal Farmers’ Market – Saturday – Petal

Visit Hinton Park to shop from local merchants. The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony – Sunday – Hattiesburg

Join the City of Hattiesburg for its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Station #1.

Pine Belt Fair – All weekend – Hattiesburg

Don’t miss the last weekend of the Pine Belt Fair. Enjoy food vendors, rides, games, shows and more. Admission is $10 for adults, ride passes are $25 and parking is $5.