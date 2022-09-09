JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland

  • Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while supporting the Richland High School football team. The event will be held across Highway 49 from the high school.

Christmas in September – Saturday – Ridgeland

  • Shop Christmas early this year with the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in Ridgeland.

Weekly Racing – Saturday – Byram

  • Watch side-by-side racing at the Jackson Motor Speedway. Beer and concessions will be available.

Paul Smith: A Solo Show of Black and White Photography – Saturday – Flowood

  • Enjoy a wine and cheese opening while viewing Paul Smith’s collection of black

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – Saturday – Jackson

  • Have an evening of laughs at Thalia Mara Hall. Tickets start at $25. Meet and Greet tickets are also available to purchase.

Santa’s Coming to Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg

  • Stop by Lorelei Books this weekend for stories read by Santa. Guests can also write Santa a note for him to read on his way back to the North Pole.

Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration – Saturday – Jackson

  • Hear some rhythm and blues with Jason and Alicia Hall Moran along with Mississippi author Linda Williams Jackson. Tickets are $25 per person. be sure to register before you go.

Pine Belt:

Downtown Brews and Bites – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Enjoy live music with craft beers and food trucks. Purchase tickets ahead of time to make sure you get a spot at this popular event.

Story Time at the Zoo – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Attend story time sessions and create crafts at the Hattiesburg Zoo this weekend.

Pork Rock Fest 2022 – Saturday – Laurel

  • Enjoy this free concert at Texas Pitmaster BBQ in Downtown Laurel. Enjoy food and a lineup of live entertainment.

Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

  • Shop from local artists, bakers, growers and more. This farmers market is also held on Wednesdays.

Petal Farmers’ Market – Saturday – Petal

  • Visit Hinton Park to shop from local merchants. The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony – Sunday – Hattiesburg

  • Join the City of Hattiesburg for its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Station #1.

Pine Belt Fair – All weekend – Hattiesburg

  • Don’t miss the last weekend of the Pine Belt Fair. Enjoy food vendors, rides, games, shows and more. Admission is $10 for adults, ride passes are $25 and parking is $5.