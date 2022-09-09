JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi.
Central Mississippi:
6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland
- Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while supporting the Richland High School football team. The event will be held across Highway 49 from the high school.
Christmas in September – Saturday – Ridgeland
- Shop Christmas early this year with the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in Ridgeland.
Weekly Racing – Saturday – Byram
- Watch side-by-side racing at the Jackson Motor Speedway. Beer and concessions will be available.
Paul Smith: A Solo Show of Black and White Photography – Saturday – Flowood
- Enjoy a wine and cheese opening while viewing Paul Smith’s collection of black
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – Saturday – Jackson
- Have an evening of laughs at Thalia Mara Hall. Tickets start at $25. Meet and Greet tickets are also available to purchase.
Santa’s Coming to Second Saturday – Saturday – Vicksburg
- Stop by Lorelei Books this weekend for stories read by Santa. Guests can also write Santa a note for him to read on his way back to the North Pole.
Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration – Saturday – Jackson
- Hear some rhythm and blues with Jason and Alicia Hall Moran along with Mississippi author Linda Williams Jackson. Tickets are $25 per person. be sure to register before you go.
Pine Belt:
Downtown Brews and Bites – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Enjoy live music with craft beers and food trucks. Purchase tickets ahead of time to make sure you get a spot at this popular event.
Story Time at the Zoo – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Attend story time sessions and create crafts at the Hattiesburg Zoo this weekend.
Pork Rock Fest 2022 – Saturday – Laurel
- Enjoy this free concert at Texas Pitmaster BBQ in Downtown Laurel. Enjoy food and a lineup of live entertainment.
Forrest County Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg
- Shop from local artists, bakers, growers and more. This farmers market is also held on Wednesdays.
Petal Farmers’ Market – Saturday – Petal
- Visit Hinton Park to shop from local merchants. The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony – Sunday – Hattiesburg
- Join the City of Hattiesburg for its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Station #1.
Pine Belt Fair – All weekend – Hattiesburg
- Don’t miss the last weekend of the Pine Belt Fair. Enjoy food vendors, rides, games, shows and more. Admission is $10 for adults, ride passes are $25 and parking is $5.