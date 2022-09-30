JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi.

Central Mississippi:

Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson

There’s still time to purchase tickets for this R&B and Blues concert at Thalia Mara Hall. Ticket prices start at $48 each.

Ole Brook Festival – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven

Enjoy games, food, a kids area, a car show and live music while getting some Christmas shopping done early.

Sesquicentennial Gala – Saturday – Jackson

Celebrate 150 years of excellence with Alcorn State University at this black-tie gala at the Jackson Convention Complex.

40th Annual Fall Flea Market – Saturday – Vicksburg

Vendors will be coming from all over the United States to showcase and sell crafts of all kinds. There will be woodworking, antiques, pottery, jewelry, paintings, metal working, toys and more.

Fondren Fall Flea Market – Saturday – Jackson

Attend this first annual flea market to shop from local businesses, thrift stores, boutiques, skin care, holistic products, food trucks, jewelry, hair products and more.

12th Annual Bricks and Spokes Bike Ride – Saturday – Vicksburg

Get your family moving while supporting the mission and goals of the Vicksburg Main Street Program and Downtown Vicksburg.

14th Annual Renaissance Euro-Fest – Saturday – Ridgeland

The great automobiles and motorcycles of Europe will be coming to Renaissance at Colony Park.

Cosplay for a Cause – Saturday – Vicksburg

Attend this cosplay event to benefit the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. There will be vendors and a cosplay contest.

Mystery Dinner Theatre – Saturday – Jackson

Enjoy a three-course meal while solving a mystery in an interactive dinner theater performance at Anjou Restaurant.

Oktoberfest 2022 – Saturday – Vicksburg

Enjoy killer German-inspired food paired with crispy German-style lagers at Key City Brewing Co.

2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes – Sunday – Jackson

Donations raised during the event will fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as Camp Kandu for children with diabetes.

Community Fest – Sunday – Madison

Plan for live music, games, inflatables, food trucks and more during this day of worship and service. Food vendors will include food vendors include Rolling Beans, Kona Ice, Chillin on the Rez, Small Time Street Eats, Poppy’s Pies and BBQ Shine.

Capital City Pride – All weekend – Jackson

Get ready for a weekend of music and comedy with names like Big Freedia, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Roxxxy Andrews, Rita Brent and DJ Citizen Jane.

Pine Belt:

Live @ 5 with the Pinebelt Pickers – Friday – Hattiesburg

Kick off the Fall season with food, music and touch-a-truck opportunities for kids. Live @ 5 will be combined with National Night Out.

2nd Annual Taste of the South Food Truck Festival – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Gather in Downtown Hattiesburg for great food truck vendors and live music.

Loblolly Festival – Saturday – Laurel

Celebrate the City of Laurel’s history as a sawmill town during this annual festival. Expect artists, craftsmen, a chainsaw artist, food, activities and more.

1st Annual Fall Festival – Saturday – Petal

Enjoy a day of family fun with shopping, sweet treats, loaded teas, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, door prizes and more.

October Community Bike Ride – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Ride through Downtown Hattiesburg with neighbors. Bikes and gear will be available to rent from the Gateway.

Saturday Farmers Market – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Hear live music by Allen Mann, play games and shop from a variety of vendors selling produce, locally made goods and arts and crafts.

Family Fair, Horse Clinic and Oktoberfest – Saturday – Petal

This fair will have vendors, food trucks, equine seminars, games, raffles, and more leading up to an evening of German festival fun.

The Band CAMINO – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Watch The Band CAMINO with Knox live at The Lawn at Lake Terrace.

Downtown Bar Crawl – Saturday – Hattiesburg

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Downtown Hattiesburg bars and breweries. Tickets will get you a plastic stein, a walking pretzel and a drink ticket at every location.

Heritage Arts Festival – Saturday – Laurel

Attend this free event with hands-on activities and live entertainment. Celebrate the exhibition “3D Expressions” with quilt-inspired crafts and fiber arts.

USM Symphonic Winds in Concert – Sunday – Hattiesburg

The USM Symphonic Winds will present its first concert of the Fall 2022 semester.