Weight restriction changed on State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has modified the weight restriction on a State Route 13 bridge in Rankin County.

The SR 13 bridge was recently inspected, and the inspection documented further deterioration of the structure, which necessitated a load rating analysis. The results of the analysis show there has been a reduction in load capacity.

Therefore, the load restriction on Bridge No. 110.4 located 0.2 miles from State Route 18 in Rankin County has been modified to the following: