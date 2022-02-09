PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman for allegedly trafficking drugs.

Investigators said they conducted a welfare check on February 7, 2022. They said a Gray Hyundai was parked at the Comfort Inn Hotel in McComb with the engine running.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found 43.8 grams of methamphetamines and 39.2 grams of marijuana.

Deputies arrested Gabrielle Ritchie and William Jones. They were both charged with trafficking methamphetamines and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.