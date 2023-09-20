JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WellsFest 2023 will benefit Operation Shoestring in Jackson.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park on Lakeland Drive. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be a pet parade on the festival grounds at 9:30 a.m. The entire festival will open with two stages of non-stop music at 10:00 a.m.

What began as a small church-sponsored afternoon of music 39 years ago is now one of Jackson’s major fall festivals. There will be food trucks, children’s activities and arts and crafts vendors.

Since the festival began in 1984, WellsFest has raised nearly $1.5 million for local non-profit agencies.

The WellsFest Auction will be full of goods and services donated by local merchants and restaurants. It opens online at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23 and closes at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.