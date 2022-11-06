JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair.

The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers said it’s important to make sure people in Jackson have access to these resources.

“In order to have a healthy community, you have to have all the components and all the people in place to make a healthier you. We have the financial aspects, we have the health aspect, we have the crisis hotline. You name it, we have it here,” said Johnny Byrd, Vice President of the Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods.

“We try to make all of our citizens aware of healthcare. Healthcare is a major issue. I’m a firm believer in making healthcare available for everybody,” said Johnny Gilmore III, Minister with Capitol Street Church of Christ.

One healthcare provider at the event, Odom’s Eye Care, said its mission is to help serve the community, especially in South Jackson.

“Today, what we’re trying to do is educate the community on what eye care they may be missing out on, while also trying to get them to understand we provided a location for them in the South Jackson area. We’re trying to provide a state-of-the-art facility for the South Jackson community so they can get quality eye care,” said Bobby Evans, General Manager with Odom’s Eye Care.

There was free food, snacks and a raffle for door prizes. The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods hosts dozens of community events every year.