JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the school year close to an end, Wells APAC Dance and Theatre Departments will host a couple of events for students, families, and neighbors to attend.

Wells APAC is the Jackson Public School District’s only academic and performing arts complex for students in grades 4-12.

The dance department will host their 5th annual spring dance concert, also known as their Contemporary Explosion Concert, on Saturday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert will be held at Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. Admission is $7.

Marlena Duncan-McGee, chair of the dance department at Wells APAC, said the concert will feature 73 students and five choreographers’ work.

“We’re all super excited about this concert that we’ve worked so hard on,” said Duncan-McGee. “This being our final concert of the year really gives us an opportunity to explore all choreographic opportunities using abstract concepts.”

Dance students and actors said they are excited because they want to showcase the hard work that’s been put into the concert.

Wells APAC Theatre Department will be hosting ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ starting Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.