JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Original Music Festival, WellsFest, will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park.

The festival will kickoff with a pet parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by two stages of non-stop live music from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. Organizers said the music lineup will be released in September.

WellsFest also features:

A play area for children, featuring easy-to-win games, inflatables and creative activities

A variety of food and dessert trucks

A silent auction of goods and services donated by local merchants and restaurants

An outdoor coffeehouse

Vendor booths with arts, crafts and more

A Pet Parade and Blessing at 9:30 a.m.

A giant plant sale including unique and pass-a-long plants

An evening art auction during WellsFest Week, where you can bid on works donated by popular Mississippi artists. This year’s Art Night is Tuesday, September 21 at Duling Hall in Fondren. The preview party starts at 5:30 p.m. with live auction at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free. Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit the Good Samaritan Center.