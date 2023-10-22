JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wells United Methodist Church, the organizer of WellsFest, presented a check for $40,000 to Operation Shoestring.

Robert Langford, executive director of Shoestring, said WellsFest funding will help support Shoestring’s afterschool and summer program for more than 150 school-aged neighborhood children and youth.

“This is such a tremendous gift to us in a tough fundraising year,” Langford said. “Huge thanks to Wells Church and our greater community for supporting our afterschool and summer programs for kids. This kind of investment in children and their families makes a positive, measurable difference in their lives and in helping build thriving neighborhoods. We’re deeply grateful.”

This year’s WellsFest events were held September 30 in Jamie Fowler Boyll Park and included a music and children’s festival, auction, a silent auction and pet parade.