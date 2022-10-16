JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WellFest organizers and Wells United Methodist Church presented a check worth $63,000 check to the Good Samaritan Center, a local nonprofit that helps families in crisis.

Leaders with the Good Samaritan Center said the funds will be used to expand the center’s new HUB for the Hungry that distributes healthy food to struggling families through food pantries and soup kitchens in 16 south-central Mississippi counties.

For 38 years, WellsFest and volunteers from the community have provided good music and fun for families, while raising more than $1.5 million for local nonprofits.