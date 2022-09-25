JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WellsFest is back for the first time since the pandemic. The charitable music festival is helping raise profits for the Good Samaritan’s Center this year.

The festival, which was held at Jamie Fowler Boyll Park, is hosted by Wells Memorial Methodist Church.

This year’s event featured live music, a silent auction, food trucks, vendors and other activities for the entire family.

The park was packed as neighbors came out to the festival for the first time in three years. Organizers say it was an exciting day to be back out at the park with the community.

“Today’s been great. We got great crowds. It was a little warm, but we had some breezes. That’s helped. Great music. It’s just really turned into a great day. We hadn’t been live in three years. This has been really wonderful,” said WellsFest Chair Sha Pollard.

” This is our First chance to be back out in the park, and it was just a wonderful, wonderful day just to be with people and to share good music and good food and other things,” said Chris Cumbust, Pastor of Wells Memorial Methodist Church.

The Good Samaritan’s Center will use the proceeds made from the event to help get fresh food to those in need.