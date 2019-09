JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Wellsfest is here and will take place Saturday in Jamie Fowler Boyll Park in Jackson.

The event will start at 8:00 a-m with a 5-k run.

There will also be a one-mile fun run and a pet parade.

The festival will fully open at 10:00 a-m with food, children’s activities, and live music.

Admission to the festival is free.