GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt’s chief of police has resigned.

Police Chief Wendell Watts said he submitted his letter of resignation to the city, and his last day will be on Monday, October 9.

Watts became the Gluckstadt police chief in March 2022. He said it has been an honor to serve as the city’s first police chief.

While in Gluckstadt, Watts helped design and come up with the building for the city’s first police department.