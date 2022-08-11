WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Wesson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 shooting death of his cousin.

The Daily Leader reported Mose Curtis Smith, 37, shot and killed Timothy Smith in December 2020 in Brookhaven.

Officers found Timothy Smith’s body behind a club that was not open on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Mose Smith was brought to the Brookhaven Police Department by his uncle and surrendered. He was arrested and was initially charged with first degree murder.

His trial took place on August 10. Mose Smith was found guilty of manslaughter.