JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A corporation dedicated to helping high school dropouts has a new home.

CEO and executive director for the West Jackson Community Development Corporation Linda Carter said they moved their office to Raymond Road on June 1. The corporation was previously located on Lynch Street.

The West Jackson Community Development Corporation takes in high school dropouts ages 16 to 24.

The students spend time in education, construction training, workforce development, job training and life skills.

Carter said if the students don’t achieve the outcomes the corporation is looking for, they will be required to stay an additional 12 months until they get their diploma or until they get a job.

The corporation was established in 1991 by Jackson State University (JSU) and other community leaders.