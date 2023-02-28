MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the West Madison Utility District in Madison County. The notice affects 1,287 customers.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the water system issued the notice for customers are a system-wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials said when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. They recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the test results.