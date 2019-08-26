West Nile case reported in Forrest County

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed a new case of West Nile virus in Forrest County.
That brings the number of cases to a total of seven for the year. To date, cases have been reported in Copiah, Forrest, Hinds, Lamar, Leake, and Smith County. There were 50 cases of WNV reported in 2018.
MSDH suggests the following precautions:
- Use DEET while outdoors
- Remove all sources of standing water
- Wear loose, long-sleeved clothing
- And avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
