Western Hills community host drive-thru parade for 2021 graduates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson neighborhood celebrated 2021 graduates with a drive thru parade Sunday evening. Western Hills has made it tradition for the community since the pandemic started.

The neighborhood parade honored 18 graduates.

“Very excited again, last year my brother graduated, this year ill be graduating this year im very excited this year,” said graduating senior Dylan Cornelius.

“I’ll be graduating from Terry High School from Terry High School I’ll be going to Holmes in Ridgeland where I’ll be majoring in nursing and then I plan on going to the University of Southern Mississippi where I plan on specializing in pediatrics,” said Amiya Barton.

The graduates received a proclamation from the Mississippi state capital, gift cards and a gift bag full of snacks