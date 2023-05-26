JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies will be held Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Each commencement program will last one hour with an hour allotted for attendees to exit and enter each ceremony.

The Mississippi Coliseum requires each guest to enter through a metal detector. Only clear bags will be allowed when entering the facility. Additionally, no balloons, signs, or noisemakers will be allowed during JPS graduation ceremonies.

The graduation ceremonies will be live streamed on the Jackson Public Schools YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

School Commencement Time Murrah High 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Provine High 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Jim Hill High 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

School Commencement Time Callaway High 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Forest Hill High 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Wingfield High 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Lanier High 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.