JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is right around the corner, and that means parents, schools and organizations are planning events to celebrate. To help with that planning, city’s set trick-or-treating hours.
The timeslots are just guidelines. Parents are encouraged to do what’s best for their family. Find out your city’s trick-or-treating hours for Monday, October 31 below:
- Brookhaven: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Columbia: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Crystal Springs: 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Hattiesburg: 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Laurel: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Magee: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Mendenhall: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Pearl: 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Petal: 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Vicksburg: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.