JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Independence Day holiday approaching, many Mississippians are expected to travel. However, many are being mindful of the high gas prices.

Gas prices across the nation have been setting records this summer.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend starting June 30 until Independence Day. This is a increase of 3.7% of 2021.

Car travel volume, even with gas prices exceeding the $5 margin, will break previous years records. According to AAA’s 2022 Independence Day traveling forecast, there will be 42 million automobile travelers.

With many businesses opening back up prior to the pandemic closures, many Mississippians are taking every opportunity to travel.

Currently in Mississippi, drivers are paying $4.49 a gallon. Some said they won’t travel for the holiday due to the high prices.

“I’m probably just going to barbecue in my backyard this year. At least I know I’m saving money,” said Bobby Richardson, a Jackson neighbor.

“I’m still going to enjoy my 4th of July and go to Atlanta,” said Jada Bell, a Jackson neighbor. “I mean at this point, there’s nothing we can do.”

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1.