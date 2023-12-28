JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell reminded neighbors about the city’s fireworks ordinance ahead of New Year’s Eve. The ordinance was passed by the Jackson City Council in July 2023.

Grizzell said the ordinance outlines the permissible days and times for the use of fireworks:

MLK Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Memorial Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Juneteenth: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Independence Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Labor Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Columbus Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Veterans Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Fireworks may not be used between 1:00 a.m.

and 9:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day)

and 9:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day) New Year’s Eve (Day Before New Year’s Day) and the Day After New Year’s Day: 9:00

a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Midnight to 1:00 a.m. on January 1st

January 1st (after 9:00 a.m.): 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks are not to be sold to an unaccompanied minor, and parents must supervise minors under the age of 16 using fireworks.

A permit and a $100,000 bond are required for fireworks displays. Criminal violations may result in not more than 30 days of imprisonment and/or up to a $1,000 fine.