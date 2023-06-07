MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department released the funeral procession route for Officer Randy Tyler.

The private funeral will be held on Friday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Church in Madison.

The procession will depart the church at 601 Reunion Parkway at or around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Upon departing, the procession will proceed southbound on Bozeman Road and upon crossing Highway 463 continue southbound on Highland Colony Parkway in Madison. The procession will continue southbound on Highland Colony Parkway into the City of Ridgeland and upon entering the traffic circle at Old Agency Road, proceed east on Old Agency Road crossing Interstate 55 and proceeding eastbound on Jackson Street. The procession will turn northbound on Highway 51 and proceed into Madison turning into the main entrance of the Natchez Trace Cemetery at 759 Highway 51.

Residents, businesses and others are asked and encouraged to honor Chief Tyler along the procession route.

Tyler was killed during a standoff in Brandon, Mississippi, on Thursday, June 1. A Brandon police officer was also injured during the incident and is now recovering at home.

Tyler was a member of the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and the department’s field training coordinator. He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division.

Before working at Madison, Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department.

Community Bank has established an account to benefit Tyler’s family. Donations may be made at any of the 54 Community Bank locations.

In lieu of flowers at the funeral, memorials in Tyler’s name can be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project or Folds of Honor.