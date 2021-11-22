What the federal vaccine mandate deadline means for air travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The week of Thanksgiving 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Millions of Americans are expected to fly for the holiday, which could mean delays at some airports.

Getting to the airport early was a priority for some on Monday, because it marked the official deadline for more than 3.5 million federal employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The November 22 deadline comes after President Joe Biden’s September executive order that mandates all federal employees to be vaccinated.

“I believe in it. That’s the only way I feel like I’ve been able to travel, so it’s a great thing,” said Cynthia Baumhoverr, who is a traveler.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 93% of TSA employees are in compliance with the deadline.

For some passengers, long lines, delays and cancellations have remained an issue. They shared some advice for other travelers.

“Get here early get here very early and prepared,” said Carley Ingle, a traveler.

TSA officials said showing up to the airport with your ID, boarding pass and other necessary items will make your experience smoother.