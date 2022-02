BRYAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Swinging Bridge Festival will be held in Byram June 17-18, 2022.

The event will be held at the Jackson Dragway on both days from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be live music, arts and crafts, a car show and fireworks.

If you would like to set up a booth for the event, click here for more information.