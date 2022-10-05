JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22.

Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center.

This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically Black college in Virginia.

“Homecoming is a treasured celebration in the HBCU culture. It is a time to return to the place that connects us all. We are coming home,” says Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, Ph.D., vice president of Student Affairs.

This year, the JSU Tigers will face off against Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Among other JSU homecoming favorites, are the street jam, yard fest, the homecoming parade, and the step show.

Tickets for the Moneybagg Yo concert will go on sale Thursday, October 5. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the show will start at 8:00 p.m. All residential and non-residential students can purchase concert tickets for $35 from the JSU Campus Bookstore and must have their student identification.

All non-students can purchase tickets at the early-bird rate of $55 at Impact tickets. All non-student tickets will be $85 at the door on concert day.

“Homecoming is the biggest celebration of the year for students. It’s a time for us to gather and reflect on what Jackson State means to us,” said Madison Cathey, president of JSU’s Student Government Association. “I’m excited to honor our coveted traditions and enjoy the festive ambiance of yet another homecoming at our dear ole college home.”