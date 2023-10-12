JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 164th Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson.

Officials with the fair announced the events that will be taking place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13.

College Night is Thursday, October 12, with free admission 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for college students who show their ID card. Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ERNEST will take the stage in the Mississippi Coliseum with Special Guest Walker Wilson. Tickets are $10 to $30 each.

Friday, October 13, Funny Friday at the Fair starring comedians Rita Brent, Kerwin Claiborne, Marvin Hunter and JJ Williamson will occur in the Mississippi Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with tickets available at the Coliseum Box Office or on Ticketmaster.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, October 12, 2023

Ride Special – $2 Rides Per Person – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

College Night– Free Admission with College ID – 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – State Floral Show – Mississippi Farmers Market

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free Admission Until 1:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – Rides Open

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Live Music by the Dirt Deacons – Michelob Ultra Tent

6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

7:00 p.m. – ERNEST with Special Guest Walker Wilson – Mississippi Coliseum – Tickets are $10 – $30

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, October 13, 2023

Ride Special – Kids Day – One Less Coupon – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ride Special – Ride-A-Thon $25 – 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. – 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8

8:00 a.m. – Open Market Swine Show – Barn 7

8:15 a.m. – Junior Market Hog Show – Barn 7

8:15 a.m. – Open Prospect Swine Show – Barn 7

9:00 a.m. – Jr. Poultry Show – Barn 13

9:00 a.m. – Open Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free Admission until 1:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:00 p.m. – Rides Open

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m. – Pony Pull – Equine Center

1:00 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Jersey Futurity – Judging Arena

1:30 p.m. – Two-Year-Old Holstein Futurity – Judging Arena

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Live Music by Acoustic – Michelob Ultra Tent

6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

7:00 p.m. – The Pretty Cow Contest – Judging Arena

7:00 p.m. – Special Dairy Classes – Judging Arena

7:00 p.m. – The Commissioner’s Production Cup – Judging Arena

7:30 p.m. -11:30 p.m. – Live Music by Sound Check the Band – Michelob Ultra Tent

7:30 p.m. – Funny Friday at the Fair – Mississippi Coliseum

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Know Before You Go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.