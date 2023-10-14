JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This is the last weekend for the 164th Mississippi State Fair in Jackson.

Officials with the fair announced the events that will be taking place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. Sunday is the last day of the fair.

The Commodores, featuring special guest Four Washington, will take the stage 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14 in the Mississippi Coliseum. Tickets are $10 – $40.

On Sunday, October 15, Jeremy Camp with Kayla Berry will perform in the Mississippi Coliseum at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 – $45.

Fair admission is included with pre-purchased concert tickets. Find the complete schedule of fair events at www.msstatefair.com.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, October 14, 2023

8:00 a.m. – MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 8

8:30 a.m. – Junior Dairy Cattle Show – Judging Arena

9:00 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show – Barn 13

10:00 a.m. – Gates and Rides Open

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

11:00 – Horse and Mule Pull – Equine Center

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Live Music by Acoustic – Michelob Ultra Tent

2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Live Music by Dillon Morgan – Michelob Ultra Tent

7:00 p.m. – The Commodores with Special Guest Four Washington – Mississippi Coliseum

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, October 15, 2023

Ride Special – Last Blast – $30 – 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. – MGA Open Dairy Goat Show – Barn 14

10:00 a.m. – Gates and Rides Open

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Live Music by the Dirt Road Cadillacs – Michelob Ultra Tent

2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – Jeremy Camp with Kayla Berry – Mississippi Coliseum

5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Live Music by the 4 Way Stop Band – Michelob Ultra Tent

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Know Before You Go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.