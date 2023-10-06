JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 164th Mississippi State Fair has officially opened to the public.

Officials with the fair announced the events that will be taking place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.

The Mississippi State Fair Pageant will take place on Friday, and the Mississippi State Fair Talent Show will take place on Saturday. Special guest Forrie J. Smith, who is known for his role as Lloyd Pierce on the hit show “Yellowstone,” will make an appearance at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Taste of Dixie National on Saturday.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Friday, October 6, 2023

The Mississippi State Fair celebrates Kid Day on Friday, October 6, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Youth goat livestock shows will begin in Barn 7 at 8:00 a.m.

Ride Specials: Ride-A-Thon for $25 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. – Goat Showmanship – Barn 7

15 minutes after Goat Showmanship – 4H/FFA Meat Goat Doe Show – Barn 7

8:00 a.m. – Junior Market Goat Show – Barn 7

15 minutes after Market Goat Show – Registered Breeding Boer Doe Showmanship and Show – Barn 7

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – State Floral Show – Mississippi Farmers Market

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:00 p.m. – Rides Open

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – Mississippi State Fair Beauty Pageant – Mississippi Coliseum – $10 admission

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Live Music by Acoustic – Michelob Ultra Tent

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – The Dukes of Country – Michelob Ultra Tent

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Scheduled Activities & Events for Saturday, October 7, 2023

8:00 a.m. – Junior Market Steer Show – Judging Area

8:00 a.m. – Junior Commercial Beef Heifer Show – Judging Area

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Saturday Farmers Market – Mississippi Farmers Market

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – State Floral Show – Mississippi Farmers Market

10:00 a.m. – Gates and Rides Open

10:00 a.m. – Fiddle Contest – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m. – Junior Lamb Show – Barn 8

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

1:00 p.m. – Open Hereford – Judging Area

2:00 p.m. – Mississippi State Fair Talent Show – Mississippi Coliseum – $10 admission

2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live Music by Acoustic – Michelob Ultra Tent

2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Forrie J. Smith – Taste of Dixie National

2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Forrie J. Smith – Michelob Ultra Tent

5:00 p.m. – Open Simmental Show – Judging Area

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Live Music by Shake the Bucket – Michelob Ultra Tent

8:00 p.m. – Tri State Rodeo – Equine Center – $10 admission

11:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Know Before You Go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.