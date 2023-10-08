JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 164th Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson.

Officials with the fair announced the events that will be taking place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Sunday, October 8.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Sunday, October 8, 2023

9:00 a.m. – Beef Showmanship – Judging Area

10:00 a.m. – Gates Open

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart

10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

12:00 p.m. – Rides Open

12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

2:00 p.m. – Tri State Rodeo – Equine Center – $10 General Admission

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Live Music by Acoustic – Michelob Ultra Tent

2:00p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dance Party & Ultimate Line Dance Xperience – Mississippi Coliseum

5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Live Music by The McGees – Michelob Ultra Tent

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Fair admission is included with a pre-purchased concert ticket to Line Dance Xperience. Concert tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or Ticketmaster

Know Before You Go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.