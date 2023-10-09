JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 164th Mississippi State Fair is officially underway in Jackson.
Officials with the fair announced the events that will be taking place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Monday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 10.
Scheduled Activities & Events for Monday, October 9, 2023
Columbus Day Ride Special – Ride Survivor $30 – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- 8:00 a.m. – Junior Beef Breeding Show – Judging Arena
- 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – State Floral Show – Mississippi Farmers Market
- 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open
- $5 admission per person and $5 per car. Children 5 years of age and under are free.
- 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 12:00 p.m. – Rides Open
- 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone
- 2:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway
- 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Open Mic Night – Michelob Ultra Tent
- 6:00 p.m. – Mississippi State Fair Idol Top 40 – $10 Admission
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close
Scheduled Activities & Events for Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Ride Special – Ride-A-Thon $30 – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- 9:00 a.m. – Stock Dog Trial – Equine Center
- 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open – Free Admission Until 1:00 p.m.
- 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Exhibits, Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Mississippi Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:15 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – Magic Show – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone
- 2:00 p.m. – Rides Open
- 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway
- 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Live Music by the B-Sides – Michelob Ultra Tent
- 6:00 p.m. – Mississippi State Fair Idol Top 20 – $10 Admission
- 6:30 p.m. – Taste of Dixie National – Mississippi Frontier Village
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close
Know Before You Go:
- Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.
- All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.
- Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.
- Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.
- When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.
- All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.
- No outside food or beverage allowed.
- No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.
- Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.
- No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.
- Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.