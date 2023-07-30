CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival will return to Clinton for a seventh year!

The event will be held Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 in Olde Towne Clinton.

Organizers announced that Flow Tribe, an American funk rock band based in New Orleans, Louisiana, will headline the festival on Saturday evening. Nashville-based artist Jervis Campbell will be the headliner for opening night.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, good, crafts, and art vendors. There will also be a wide selection of craft beer.

Organizers said the festival is a celebration of Mississippi creatives, featuring Mississippi and Southern musicians, Southern cuisine, and the 5th Annual Red Brick Brew Homebrew Competition.

The fun will start on August 25 with a songwriter showcase at 7:00 p.m. featuring Sam Mooney, Polly Mooney, Lo Noom (Andrew Newman), and Cole Hill, followed at 8:30 p.m. by headliner Jervis Campbell who will close out the evening. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, August 26 at 1:00 p.m., attendees can head back for the craft market and the Red Brick Brew Homebrew Competition at 3:00 p.m. Then plan to catch Naomi Taylor, Seth Power, and Anna Vaus, followed by headliner Flow Tribe. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for the craft show, and music begins at 4:00 p.m.

Visit the official festival website for more information and to purchase tickets.