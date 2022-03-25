JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After two long years, the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival will return to Jackson on March 26, 2022.

The floats will line up as early as 7:00 a.m., and the parade will kick off at 1:00 p.m. In between those times, there will be a Pet’s Parade at 9 a.m. and Children’s Festival & Parade at 10:00 a.m.

For 39 years, Malcolm White, co-founder of the parade, wanted to make a change in the Jackson-metro area by bringing more festivities and excitement.

“When I moved here, there wasn’t any major cultural celebrations and that’s what I like to do,” said White. “It was just a big, old sleepy town when I moved here in 1979.”

White decided to make this year’s theme based on Jackson’s 200th Bicentennial making this a homecoming theme, “Go Big and Come Home”.

“We invite people who grew up here, who went to school here, who have family here to come and visit during this weekend,” said White.

Organizers are expecting approximately 1,500 participants in the parade and 70,000 people to attend the event.

Following the parade, there will be Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade official after party at Hal & Mal’s featuring several live bands such as the Mustache Band, Southern Comfort Brass Band, The Frazier Band, & the Molly Ringwalds.